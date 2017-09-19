Kenya Under-20 Arrive From Ethiopia

National women's junior team Harambee Starlets are expected back home on Tuesday to prepare for the return match of their 2018 Fifa under 20 Women's World Cup against Ethiopia scheduled for Friday next week in Machakos.

The junior Harambee Starlets came from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Ethiopia at the Hawassa National Stadium in Ethiopia on Sunday, meaning that they carry two advantageous away goals heading into next week's return leg.

If they manage to overcome the junior Lucy of Ethiopia, they will proceed to the next round of qualifiers where they will face either Algeria or Ghana in another two-legged tie.

Musa Otieno, who was part of the Starlets technical bench in the match, commended the girls on their impressive fighting spirit, and remained hopeful that the team will record success in the return match.

"We were unlucky to concede two goals early in the match, but we are happy the girls showed good character to salvage a point and two crucial away goals late in the match. Our focus now is on the second leg and hopefully, we will get positive results and progress to the second round," said Musa Otieno who doubles up as Harambee Stars assistant coach.

This was Starlets second game in the qualification process, as they beat the Zebras of Botswana 7-1 in the opening round of qualification away at the Lobatse Sports Complex on July 21.

Botswana pulled out of the competition immediately afterwards, thereby giving Kenya a free pass into the tournament's second stage.

In Sunday's match, the Kenyan youngsters suffered an early setback when Ethiopian forward Mirikat Feleke sent the team to a 19th minute lead, and this was followed by another goal from Alemnesh Geremew just ten minutes later to further dampen their spirits.

The resolute juniors however ploughed back with two late goals in the second half, the first being a spot kick converted by senior national team striker Corazon Aquino in the 85th minute, followed by a 90th minute goal from 19-year old Maureen Khakhasi who turns up for National and East African champions Wiyeta Girls Secondary School.