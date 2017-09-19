Zimbabwe: Singh, Yang Defend Titles

Zimbabwe's Vickram Singh and China's Zhan Yang successfully defended their China-Zimbabwe table tennis tournament titles at Belvedere Technical Teachers' College over the weekend. Zimbabwe's top seed, Singh, beat Liping 3-1 in the men's singles final. In the women's singles, defending champion, Zhang Yang beat Zimbabwean top seed, 19-year-old Midlands State University psychology student, Vimbai Nicole Makuvaza, 3-1 to retain her title.
Zimbabwe went on to win the men's team match while Chine were crowned the women's champions. This year's edition saw the top five players from each country taking on each other. The tournament is meant to promote sporting exchanges and strengthen cooperation between China and Zimbabwe.