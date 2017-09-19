National University of Science and Technology (NUST) academic staff are set for a crunch meeting with the management and a government delegation this Thursday to iron out problems bedevilling the institution.

Last week lecturers embarked on an industrial action citing maladministration of the state university by the management council.

The strike was suspended last Friday after Ministry and Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development officials and the NUST Chairman of Council Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi, met with the Nust Educators Association (Nusteda) executive.

According to sources privy to developments at the university, a meeting has been set for Thursday where lecturers will be given the floor to present their grievances to the university management as well as ministry officials.

Management will also be accorded a platform to highlight their issues.

Nusteda Secretary General Blessing Jona refused to comment saying it was an internal matter.

However, a lecturer who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing victimisation said; "The main issue we are grappling with is that of gross mismanagement.

"We do not have adequate equipment and resources at our disposal to carry out our mandate of imparting knowledge to our students.

"On the other side, the management spends most of the money buying top of the range vehicles and honouring contractual obligations for top management at the expense of the students.

"The contract that the university should be prioritising is that which it has with students who pay huge amounts of money for them to access education."