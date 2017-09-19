Zimbabwe: Kamba Laid to Rest

Dr Angeline Kamba, the first black Zimbabwean to head the National Archives and widow of the first black Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe Professor Walter Kamba, was buried at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare yesterday. Family, friends, former workmates and Government officials thronged Warren Hills Cemetery to bid farewell to Dr Kamba. She was given a State-assisted funeral.

Dr Kamba died last week at her Borrowdale home after a short illness.

She was described as an energetic and charismatic woman who was committed to her duties.

Speaking at her burial, Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said Dr Kamba's death was a blow to the nation considering her immense contribution as she served in various capacities in Government.

Dr Kamba's son, Julian, said the family had lost a pillar of strength and a unifier in the family.

Arts practitioner and playwright Mr Stephen Chifunyise, who once worked with Dr Kamba at the Harare International Festival of Arts, said Dr Kamba worked for the growth of the arts industry.

Dr Kamba served Government as a public commissioner and for the National Archives.

She also served as vice president of the International Council of Archives from 1982 to 1988.

Before independence, she spent many years as a librarian in Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

She is survived by two sons and two granddaughters.