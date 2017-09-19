Uganda: 16 Tanzanians Perish in Uganda Deadly Crash

Photo: Daily Monitor

The wreckage from the accident was still at the scene on Monday morning.

At least 16 Tanzanians, who were from attending a wedding in Kampala, killed, seven others injured in a road accident at Katonga in Mpigi district , Ugandan media report.

Police confirmed the incident saying the victims were from attending a wedding party of their daughters Dr Annette Ibingira and her husband Dr Treasurer Ibingira at Kampala Parents' School.

According to the Daily Monitor, the accident occured "when one of the tyres of the Fuso truck registration number UAH 970P burst and it rammed into the Tanzania bound Coaster, registration number T540 DLC."

Some of victim names identified by Ugandan police, New Vision writes, are Dativa M. Shayo, Fred Haule, Esther Gorreth Teo, Einoth Laizer, Bonny Edmund Mgambo, Rehema G. Teo, Esther A. Muisigira, Edward Kimayo and Boniface Venance Kimayo who was found with a pistol in his waist.