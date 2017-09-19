18 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Uganda: 16 Tanzanians Perish in Uganda Deadly Crash

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
The wreckage from the accident was still at the scene on Monday morning.
By Online Reporter

At least 16 Tanzanians, who were from attending a wedding in Kampala, killed, seven others injured in a road accident at Katonga in Mpigi district , Ugandan media report.

Police confirmed the incident saying the victims were from attending a wedding party of their daughters Dr Annette Ibingira and her husband Dr Treasurer Ibingira at Kampala Parents' School.

According to the Daily Monitor, the accident occured "when one of the tyres of the Fuso truck registration number UAH 970P burst and it rammed into the Tanzania bound Coaster, registration number T540 DLC."

Some of victim names identified by Ugandan police, New Vision writes, are Dativa M. Shayo, Fred Haule, Esther Gorreth Teo, Einoth Laizer, Bonny Edmund Mgambo, Rehema G. Teo, Esther A. Muisigira, Edward Kimayo and Boniface Venance Kimayo who was found with a pistol in his waist.

More on This

Twelve Tanzanians Killed in a Road Accident in Maska, Uganda

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead and eight others critically injured in a car accident along Kampala-Masaka… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.