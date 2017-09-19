Nigeria: Borno IDPs Camps Record 701 Fresh Cases of Cholera

Maiduguri — No fewer than 701 fresh cases of cholera epidemic were recorded at various Internally Displaced persons ( IDPs) camps in Maiduguri and other local government areas of Borno State between Friday last week to Monday .

Over 4 victims also died within the said period with Muna Garage IDPs camps where the first case of cholera was traced to, recording 1425 cases while Dikwa IDPs camp recorded 600 cases with Monguno IDPs camps recording 607 cases as the remaining 96 cases were recorded in other IDPs camps in Borno between 16th August this year when the first outbreak was reported .

This was disclosed yesterday by the Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia during the flag off of the cholera vaccination campaign organised by the Borno state government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) which was held at the Muna-garage IDPs camp in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Dr Mshelia,who in his earlier briefing last week Friday , on Cholera situation, put the total cases of Cholera recorded in Borno at 1,925 with 44 deaths noted that the cases jumped up to 2,728 with 48 deaths by Monday this week.

" Since the outbreak of Cholera in some of the IDPs camps, the ministry of health, World Health Organization and other partners have been working round the clock to ensure that the epidemic which was caused by poor sanitary facilities at IDPs camps are eradicated.

" So far over 1,600 latrines have been evacuated and fumigated while 4 treatment centres were created with 2 in Maiduguri metropolis, one in Dikwa while the remaining one is situated in Mongunu.

" Adequate vaccines have been acquired for the vaccination of all persons living in the affected camps and areas which include; MMC, Here , Mongunu , Konduga, Ngala, Kalabarge, Kukawa and Gwoza," the Commissioner of Health said.

He added that the cholera vaccines acquired are brand new and the first of its kind in the country.