Nigeria: Chief Imam, 4 Others Killed As Boko Haram Hits Borno Village

Maiduguri — The Chief Imam of Kurmiri village and 4 other villagers were on sunday reported dead when suspected Boko Haram terrorists invaded Titiwa ward , about 15km away from Magumeri local government area of Borno State .

The Chief Imam, Ustaz Goni Bukar Tabare who was killed in the attack is said to be the elder brother to a popular politician in Magumeri, Mallam Goni Kundube.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Magumeri has witnessed series of deadly attacks in recent past, among which includes the ambush, killing and abduction of NNPC oil exploration workers, contracted staff of University of Maiduguri and members of the Civilian JTF in Bornoyesu village in July this year.

The attackers it was reported came into the Village armed with Ak47 rifles, knives and matchets, but decided to execute their evil mission using knives, fearing that using gun shots ,the sounds will alert many residents to repell the attacks, even though, sources said, one of the attackers was arrested.

Confirming the attack, the caretaker Chairman of Magumeri Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulkadir in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Maiduguri, said the Chief Imam of Kurmiri village and four other persons were killed by suspected members of Boko Haram sect sunday night.

Abdulkadir who regretted the incident assured his people that adequate security have been provided as normalcy have been restored.

He said, "We in Magumeri woke up this morning (Monday) and recieved a distress call that one of our Community witnessed Boko Haram attacks."

Five people were slaughtered including the Chief Imam of Kurmiri village. We regretted this attack and we Pray Allah grant Aljanul Firduas to the souls of the deceased and their families to bear the irreparable loss.