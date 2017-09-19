18 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Uganda: Twelve Tanzanians Killed in a Road Accident in Maska, Uganda

Photo: Daily Monitor
The wreckage from the accident was still at the scene on Monday morning.
By Sadat Mbogo

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead and eight others critically injured in a car accident along Kampala-Masaka road.

The accident happened last night at Lubanda trading centre, about 80meters from the operation Fika Salama traffic police check point, near River Katonga Bridge in Mpigi District.

Twelve of the deceased were relatives and Tanzanian nationals, who were coming from a wedding party of their daughter, Dr Annette Ibingira and her husband Dr Treasurer Ibingira at Kampala Parents' School.

Eye witnesses told our reporter that the accident happened when one of the tyres of the Fuso truck registration number UAH 970P burst and it rammed into the Tanzania bound Coaster, registration number T540 DLC.

The Katonga Region Police publicist Philip Mukasa said all the deceased were travelling in the coaster.

Using the documents got from the wreckage, police identified some of the victims Dativa M. Shayo, Fred Haule, Esther Gorreth Teo, Einoth Laizer, Bonny Edmund Mgambo, Rehema G. Teo, Esther A. Muisigira, Edward Kimayo and Boniface Venance Kimayo who was found with a pistol in his waist.

The injured were taken to Nkozi Hospital and Double Cure Clinic to receive treatment but later referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital while bodies of the deceased were taken to Gombe Hospital for postmortem.

