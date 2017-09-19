Rwanda: Fiba Africa Zone V Club Championships Set for October

The 2018 FIBA Africa Zone Five Club Championships will be held from October 1-7 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala, organizers, Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) have confirmed.

The competition for both women and men returns to Uganda after five years. The country hosted the 2012 edition when Rwanda's Espoir scooped the men's tourney while Kenya's Eagle Wings claimed the women's title.

The regional club competition attracts the League champion teams from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi and Egypt.

Uganda's City Oilers and Kenya's Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are the defending champions in the men and women categories respectively.

The annual regional basketball competition is staged by member countries on a rotational basis. Tanzania staged last year's edition while Rwanda organized the 2015 edition.

Rwanda will be represented by three clubs, two (Patriots and IPRC-South) in the men's category and Ubumwe in the women's category.

The regional clubs' flagship tournament will also serve as qualifiers for the FIBA Africa Club Championships finals to be hosted in Casablanca, Morocco in December.