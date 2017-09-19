Nigeria: Ritualists Kill Okada Rider, Remove His Private Organ

Asaba — The police in Sapele have apprehended a three-man gang of ritual killers and armed robbers with one shot dead after they had killed a commercial motorcyclist popularly known as Okada rider and removed his private organ and dumped the body along the Warri-Sapele highway.

The victim was said to have met his untimely death when he was hired by the ritualists to take them to Amukpe area of Sapele.

It was learnt that the gang had been operating along the Adejei, Elume Junction and Ibada Elume axis, as well as the villages along the Warri-Sapele highway.

Their mode of operation is to rob commercial motorcyclists of their motorcycles and kill them, before cutting off their body parts, but luck was said to have ran out on them, when they were apprehended by soldiers of the 19 Battalion, Koko, on a tip-off by men of the Amukpe Vigilance group in Sapele.

One of them died in the process of exchanging fire with security men and the others were overpowered and bought to the police station.

According to an authoritative source, the other member, Mr. Victor Moses, 41, a native doctor, is in police custody undergoing interrogation, while another member, Emmanuel Ogbotor, is receiving treatment from bullet wounds at the Central Hospital.

When pressmen visited the hospital, there was heavy security around the premises and a large crowd of people were seen trying to catch a glimpse of the dead robber who died from gunshot wounds.

Only recently, two suspected members of a kidnap gang were killed when four of the arrested members, including a female, in an attempt to take the operatives to their hideout at Akpakakpa near Abigborodo in Warri North local government area of Delta State, led the team into an ambush, leading to a shootout between the soldiers of the 19th Battalion and the hoodlums.

A new wave of ritual killing is on the upsurge in Sapele, Oghara, Jesse and environs. Several persons have been killed by ritualists in the area, a situation that compelled the monarch of Jesse Kingdom and women to invoke a curse on the perpetrators of such crimes.

At the Sapele Police Command, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was not on seat to confirm the story but a police source who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.