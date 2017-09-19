Nigeria: New Party, FJP Emerges, Threatens APC, PDP

Abuja — A new political party, the Freedom and Justice Movement (FJP) has emerged, advising Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election.

The new party said both PDP and the APC have failed to meet the peoples' expectation.

FJP which said that it has fulfilled all the requirements for registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and has been issued a letter of recognition said it is out to forge a new merger far greater and focused than the APC.

Chairman of FJP, Dr. Breakforth Onwunbuya who addressed journalists in Abuja yesterday after a meeting of the party said the country needed urgent rescue, re-building, re-engineering and re-structuring, which only a credible and honest party can deliver to Nigerians.

"Therefore the formation of freedom and justice movement is to mobilize all well-meaning Nigerians, including political parties apart from PDP and APC and other social democrats, professionals, the market women, traders, students, Okada riders, transport workers, local women at the grassroots and all registered voters for this great movement to rescue Nigeria from total collapse and imminent crises ahead," he said.

Onwunbuya said that FJP has gone into negotiations with 13 registered political parties with a view to forming a merger to contest the 2019 elections.

According to Onwunbuya, the move has become necessary in order to seek ways of rescuing the county's ailing economy and political instability.

He said the economy is still in bad state despite declaration by the federal government that we have exited from recession.

The politician explained that the aim of FJP is to join forces with other parties and patriotic Nigerians to package a political merger that will take country out of its present predicament.

"You can agree with me that the future of this nation has been mortgaged which needed urgent rescue, re-building, re-engineering and re-structuring, today our future has been mortgaged to local and foreign debtors running to billions of US Dollars which may take us 20 years or more to repay.

"The so-called out of recession is on paper, and is more of political propaganda to deceive Nigerians ,it has no atom of effects on the life of the common man on the street even on the foodstuff, materials and services, " he said.

Speaking on the state of affairs in the country, especially the performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, Onwunbuya said there has been little or no difference between the previous PDP administration and that of the APC.

"Buhari alone cannot bring about the needed change, APC is a party with only a head while the PDP is a party with a body but without a head.

"Nigerians are in bondage, they are in tears, deprived of justice. As citizens suffering in the midst of abundant human and natural resources, our youths have gone into armed robbery, prostitution and leaving the country in search of greener pastures where they are jailed, killed and treated as nobody.

"Nigeria has lost his place as giant of Africa, Nigeria has lost her glory and greatness. But with this movement, Nigeria shall be great again. To this end, FJP has been formed to mobilize into a new brand political merger that will rescue and deliver Nigeria out of imminent collapse, " he added.

He said that FJP believes that without peace there would be no 2019 elections ,adding that they intend to form a team that would reach out to various leaders in all zones to preach peace and unity in the land.