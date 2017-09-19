Rwanda: Youth Urged to Embrace Spirit of Entrepreneurship

The Minister for Youth, Rosemary Mbabazi, has called on the youth to embrace entrepreneurship and promote peace for the sustainable development of the country.

Mbabazi made the remarks during the belated celebration of International Youth Day in Gicumbi District last week.

Held under the theme, "Youth Embracing Peace, Pillar of Sustainable Development," the event featured community service where youth supported needy people by renovating their houses and building them kitchens in Kaniga Sector.

They also visited young entrepreneurs to draw inspiration from their works.

Mbabazi thanked the young entrepreneurs who chose to look at the bigger picture by venturing into business that not only earns them a living but also creates jobs for their peers.

The minister said International Youth Day underscores the role of young generation in the development of the country.

"Gicumbi is the cradle of the liberation struggle of Rwanda. This history should inspire everyone in the district, especially the youth, because people who liberated the country were predominantly youth," Mbabazi said.

Peace Mbabazi cautioned the youth against drug abuse, saying that no peace can prevail in the country where people are addicted to drugs.

"Promote peace because where there is no peace, there is no development. Drugs breed insecurity and conflict in families," she said.

"In the country, we have a big number of youth who are unemployed but we can fight unemployment once we use our skills to initiate projects. Most successful entrepreneurs start from nothing. You should learn from them."

Jean-Damascene Ahishakiye, the coordinator of the National Youth Council in Gicumbi, said the youth in the district have formed anti-drug clubs to create awareness about the dangers of drugs.

"We hope the youth will be more creative. The clubs we created will change mindset. We also have exemplary young entrepreneurs who inspire others," he added.

International Youth Day is celebrated annually on August 12 where the world, governments, development actors and communities celebrate young people as a force for positive social change and for building peaceful, cohesive and resilient societies.

Rwanda moved the celebration to September 15 due to the various activities in August.