19 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Etincelles Sign Ten Ahead of National League

By Peter Kamasa

AZAM Rwanda Premier League side Etincelles FC have signed ten new players ahead of the start of the 2017/18 season scheduled to kick off on September 29.

The Rubavu-based club beat the September 15 deadline of submitting their final list of players, who will feature for them in the upcoming season.

They have signed forward Iddy Djumapili from Burundian giants Vital'O as well as defenders Michel Nduwimana and Abdoul Karim Hakizimana from relegated Pepiniere FC.

Others are; striker Issac Muganza (SC Kiyovu), midfielder Arafat Sibomana (Amagaju), defender Jean Bosco Akayezu (Police FC), striker Hakim 'Dieme' Tuyisenge (Police FC), midfielder Jean Claude Tuyisenge from second division side, Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle, defender Abdul Nshimiyimana (Kirehe FC) and goalkeeper Issa Nsengiyumva from Marines FC.

Emmanuel Ruremesha's team have also renewed contracts of right-back Dominique Nsengimana, centre-back Isiaq Nahimana as well as forwards Cedric Mugenzi, Claude Saiba Mumbele and Gentil Salita Kambale.

"The ten players have already started training with the rest of the squad, and we hope they will make a great difference in the upcoming season. We have also renewed contracts of five others players," Ruremesha said on Monday.

Etincelles, who finished in 7th place last season with 40 points in 30 league matches, will start the new campaign at home against Police FC on September 30.

Etincelles will play a pre-season friendly match against Azam Rwanda Premier League champions, Rayon Sports on Wednesday at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu district.

Wednesday

Etincelles Vs Rayon Sports

