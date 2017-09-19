18 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: CBA Between Doctors' Union and County Governments Registered

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muthoni Waweru

Nairobi — A Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the doctors' union and county governments has been registered in the Labour Court.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) Secretary General Ouma Oluga Monday described the registration of the agreement signed on June 30 as monumental and a move in the right direction.

"We must put a united front. This, today, is the first CBA to be registered in the public health sector and I can say in this sector there has not been any prior experience on this," Oluga stated.

The Secretary General noted that the real tasks now lies in the implementation of the CBA after which they will kick off a discussion on policy issue.

"The truth of the matter is that within the health sector you cannot separate issues to do with the financing of the health care sector, policy and the way you manage the health care professionals. And all these are covered under the CBA," he stated.

"Our CBA didn't achieve everything that we set to achieve but we made a significant step which is for the benefit of the public."

Oluga said the doctor's union was willing to mediate between the counties and the nurses' union in order to bring to an end the ongoing nurses strike.

"Give the pain, the struggles, given what we've learnt, we want to offer help to the government when they are having issues of CBA. So we want to use our energy positively so that the public sector can be streamlined," said Oluga.

Meanwhile, Clinical officers in the country have vowed to remain on strike until the SRC review their last year report that rated them as semi skilled officers.

The report also downgraded their grouping which saw the lowest clinical officer earning sh16, 000.

Their officials say the strike will only be called off if an appeal they made on Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) report is adopted.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.