Kenya: CBA Between Doctors' Union and County Governments Registered

Nairobi — A Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the doctors' union and county governments has been registered in the Labour Court.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) Secretary General Ouma Oluga Monday described the registration of the agreement signed on June 30 as monumental and a move in the right direction.

"We must put a united front. This, today, is the first CBA to be registered in the public health sector and I can say in this sector there has not been any prior experience on this," Oluga stated.

The Secretary General noted that the real tasks now lies in the implementation of the CBA after which they will kick off a discussion on policy issue.

"The truth of the matter is that within the health sector you cannot separate issues to do with the financing of the health care sector, policy and the way you manage the health care professionals. And all these are covered under the CBA," he stated.

"Our CBA didn't achieve everything that we set to achieve but we made a significant step which is for the benefit of the public."

Oluga said the doctor's union was willing to mediate between the counties and the nurses' union in order to bring to an end the ongoing nurses strike.

"Give the pain, the struggles, given what we've learnt, we want to offer help to the government when they are having issues of CBA. So we want to use our energy positively so that the public sector can be streamlined," said Oluga.

Meanwhile, Clinical officers in the country have vowed to remain on strike until the SRC review their last year report that rated them as semi skilled officers.

The report also downgraded their grouping which saw the lowest clinical officer earning sh16, 000.

Their officials say the strike will only be called off if an appeal they made on Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) report is adopted.