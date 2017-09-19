Nigeria: IPOB - Excuses, Blame Game... Won't Conceal APC Ineptitude - PDP

press release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is constrained once again to respond to the tirade by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who as usual, made an attempt at blaming a superficial opposition for the continuous gaffe of the Federal Government under the leadership of his Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

2. We had advised not a few times, that the APC should look inward and seek solutions to its self-induced challenges in government caused by its unpreparedness for governance; but since the Party seem set for self destruction, we shall not relent in helping to expose their ineptitude to the Nigerian populace.

3. We noticed that the Minister who is much known for his unbridled capacity for constant polarization of the polity rather than ardency in the proper dissemination of government policies and information to the populace, tried once again on Sunday, to shift blames of the poor handling of the agitations of IPOB by the Current Government to an opposition that exits only in his imagination.

4. It is disheartening that rather than accept blame for its ineptitude, the APC Government has continued to blame "enemies" real or imaginary for their woes.

5. How on earth will a serious minded government blame opposition parties which they have conveniently labelled "looters" for the activities of IPOB? But we take solace in the fact that the APC might actually know the looters, as the Party has clearly demonstrated it's penchant for giving covers to people considered as corrupt.

6. The recent release of 48 Houses confiscated as proceed of crime back to a member of the APC who was standing trial for allegations of corruption readily comes to mind.

7. Much as we will continue to harp on the one sided corruption fight of this administration, we wish to urge the APC to look inwards in locating the looters using their ill-gotten wealth to sponsor separatist agitation against the Government of the Day.

8. It is instructive to note that we are aware of the internal crisis rocking the amalgam of interests that formed the APC and the struggle for power within the Government, as the noise of discontent keep rising on a daily basis from the Party.

9. Based on the above, it is no news that APC has been a problem unto itself which has affected the lives of the citizenry who daily gnash their teeth in regret for voting the APC into power in 2015.

10. We wish to put on record that agitation for actualisation of the State of Biafra was a total silent voice while the PDP was in power because of the Government of inclusiveness we provided for Nigerians who were made to experience what a genuine national government meant.

11. The APC should therefore, learn to mould itself into a real National Party, provide good leadership for the people and let the generality of Nigerians feel safe.

12. Finally as a Party, we had condemned and we are still condemning separatist movements tailored towards balkanising the Nation. We therefore make bold to further state, that the APC policies have been the catalyst for IPOB problem, and as such, the Party should do soul searching and correct the anomaly. No external enemy so to say, is working against this government. The government is it's own worst enemy.

Long live the PDP! Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!