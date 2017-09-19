Nigeria: Apapa Jetty Fire - NNPC Allays Fears Over Fuel Scarcity

Abuja — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, allayed fears of a resurgence of scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, stating that the fire incident, which occurred at Apapa loading jetty in the early hours of yesterday, did not affect the supply of petroleum products.

The NNPC in a statement signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, also stated that the Federal Government was working assiduously to ensure an amicable resolution of outstanding issues with various labour centres in the petroleum industry.

The corporation said the fire was sparked off by activities of hoodlums who were scooping fuel spilled from ships discharging at the jetty.

It added that the NNPC had already deployed a team of engineers to the jetty, while the repair of the affected parts would commence immediately.

The NNPC advised motorists not to engage in panic buying, and advised that they report any challenge they might have in the course of purchasing the commodity to the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, which is statutorily empowered to deal with such issues.

Speaking on the development, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, described the occurrence as unfortunate, assuring that NNPC had more than 1.6 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, enough to last for 48 days.

He also said NNPC had in stock sufficient quantity of Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, also known as diesel; Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK, otherwise referred to as kerosene, as well as Aviation Turbine Kerosene, ATK, or JET A1, to serve the country.