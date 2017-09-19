Kenya: University Student, 4 Others Die in Kirinyaga Night Crash

Five people, including a university student, died when a vehicle collided with a motor cycle along the Kutus-Kagumo road in Kirinyaga County.

Three of the victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot while the rest died while undergoing treatment at Mount Kenya Anglican Church Hospital.

DAMAGE

The crash happened on Sunday night when the boda boda rider lost control of his motorcycle at Waigiri Village and ploughed into the Karatina bound Nissan X-Trail.

The rider, who was heading towards Kerugoya from Kagumo, was ferrying four passengers, including the female student.

According to the witnesses, the rider and two of his passengers were crushed to death as his motorcycle was extensively damaged.

This is one of the worst crashed that have been witnessed in the area in recent times.

PROTESTS

Following the 10pm crash, villagers and boda boda ride staged protests and attempted to burn the ill-fated car but were dispersed by the police.

The officers, who had arrived at the scene shortly after the collision, fired in the air several times to scare away the rowdy crowd that was baying for the driver's blood.

The driver survived the crash and the police officers took him in for questioning.

Witnesses said they saw the rider, who was overloading, swerve before he rammed the Nissan X-Trail.

THROWN

Due to impact, victims on a motorbike were thrown several metres away from the scene.

"I was at home when a loud sound hit my ears and rushed to the scene. On arrival, I found three people dead and two others writhing in pain," said Ms Jane Wakuthii.

Another witness, Mr Jackson Kibanya, said he arrived at the scene soon after the accident and was shocked to see bodies strewn on the roadside.

"It was terrible," said Mr Kibanya.

Kerugoya Ward Representative Murango Kamau said he learnt of what had happened with great shock.

BUMPS

"Those who lost their lives were young people aged between 18 and 25 years. It is really sad and police should get to the bottom of the matter," he said.

Mr Kamau noted that the area was a black spot and asked the government to initiate safety measures.

"Bumps should be erected to ensure that accidents do not continue happening in the area," said Mr Kamau as he sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families.

Area County commander David Kiru said it was unfortunate the lives of young people had been lost and confirmed that investigations had been launched into the incident.