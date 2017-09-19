Uganda: KCCA Concerned but Not Worried, Says Coach Mutebi

Kampala — It was a lively, sunny Saturday afternoon of February 25 this year when a teenage Kibuli SS student was unleased against one of the most followed and supported Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) sides - Onduparaka.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi had been threatening to unbridle the boy from the shackles of protection.

And when he finally did, Onduparaka - whose fairy-tale had seen them reach the Uganda Cup final, as well get promoted - did not like it an inch.

By the 10th minute, the boy - Allan Okello - had broken the visitors' resistance with his debut goal, adding his second and third on 35 and 81 minutes - Paul Musamali, the departed duo of Robert Ssentongo and Geoffrey Sserunkuma - netting others for a 7-0 whitewash.

KCCA face the same opponents at Star Times Stadium today, and Mutebi believes this is a game well timed and suited for the 18-year-old Okello, who has since grown into a more influential figure at the club.

Contrasting positions

"Okello will start," emphasised Mutebi, "Because this is the game that launched him." However, Okello and KCCA enter today's match not in the best form, in 10th place actually, with just two points from as many games - and only one goal scored!

"Yes we are concerned," admitted Mutebi, "But we are not worried. This is actually the best time to play them because of the situation we are in and because they are topping the table, and haven't conceded."

Onduparaka, fresh from a 2-0 victory over Maroons - with KCCA old boy Caesar Okhuti grabbing both - are joint top with five others on four points.

"Yesterday I was chatting with one of their coaches and he said they come here very confident to play a good game with us, and we are ready for them.

"It is only the third game of the season and we must win it. We are concerned that we have lost four points but we are going to remedy the situation. I believe the lads will step up."

Ondu not afraid

Speaking to Daily Monitor after victory at Maroons on Saturday, Onduparaka technical boss Leo Adraa was buoyant.

"We are not afraid of anybody and we shall go to KCCA in that mode. We need to improve our away form from last season's and this result against Maroons is a good starting point."

KCCA are still without injured Saddam Juma but welcome back Jackson Nunda.

Muzamir Mutyaba, scorer of KCCA's only goal of the season, and Okello will have to do much more against a resilient Onduparaka, while Derrick Nsibambi will hope to get off the mark.

Elsewhere, an intriguing encounter ensues in Luzira, where hosts Maroons and URA will both be looking to bounce back from defeat.

In Mbarara, City will look to continue from their Saturday fairy-tale of beating Express 1-0 at Kakyeka Stadium when they host Bright Stars.