Kenya: Kawangware United Consolidate Top Spot

Leaders Kawangware United edged Kiambiu Youth 1-0 over the weekend to increase their hopes of clinching this year's SportPesa Super 8 Premier League crown.

Talismanic forward and coach Francis Thairu was the toast of the day as his 14th minute strike proved to be the difference at the Riruta BP ground. The result moved Kawangware to 56 points after 17 wins and 5 draws.

It was Kawangware's second win in three games, keeping them in contention of the coveted league title which is within sights after sheer dominance in the championship.

Their closest challengers, NYSA and Jericho FC all dropped points in game week 25 giving the Dagoretti-based side a firm control of the top spot, a position they have held for an unprecedented 20 consecutive weeks since April 1.

Two matches involving Ole Rongai versus Shauri Moyo Blue Stars as well as Kayole Asubuhi versus Macmillan were rained off.

Full weekend results: Zamalek 0 Meltah Kabiria 0, Jericho FC 2 MASA 0, Kabete United 4 Metro Sports 1, Team Umeme 2 Ajax Youth 0, Kawangware United 1 Kiambiu 0, TUK 1 NYSA1.