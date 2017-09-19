Zimbabwe: Japanese Ambassador Cup Moved

The Zimbabwe Karate Union have moved this year's edition of the Japanese Ambassador Cup to next year due to logistical challenges. But ZKU president Paul Danisa said they had to move the annual competition to next year due to a number of factors, including failure to secure the venue they had wanted and budget constraints. "We have agreed to move it to February just to allow for better planning. It's just the most appropriate venue for it was the UZ and the date we had proposed they could not commit.

"That was the main reason we moved it to next year.

"Last year we had it at Belvedere Teachers College but for budgetary issues, last year we shared with basketball, so we were able to secure the venue. It's a matter of budget constraints also.

"We should normally get 250 to 300 athletes because it then encompasses athletes from kids to seniors. It also accommodates both semi and full contact which is why even the size of the venue is crucial because we have to lay two mats. We are going to engage UZ again," said Danisa.

Danisa said the move was a blessing in disguise as they have pencilled it for the beginning of the year in preparation for major events lined up for next year such as the AUSC Region Five Under-20 Youth Games and the Youth Olympic Games.

"I think it has worked out for the better because we have moved it into space where we normally do not have competition. It will be a good preparation for the Region Five Games, the Youth Olympic Games and African Games (in 2019) and in Argentina.

"So we have moved it into that programme which was specifically for preparation for those competition.

"And these guys (Japanese) are going to play a crucial part, maybe they can help on the technical perspective. It will also help us assess the standards and identify areas where we need help," Danisa said.

The national association still has three tournaments to go before they conclude their programme for this year with the JKA Championships slated for October 7 in Kwekwe.

It will be followed by the Kurai invitation in Marondera on November 4 and they will wrap up their competition with the Champion of Champions on December 2 in Harare.