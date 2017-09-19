Uganda: Riding to Riches On Bamboo

Photo: The Independent

Kasoma working on a bamboo frame.

Kampala — Jesus Christ on a wooden bicycle!

That is an expression often used to show surprise, shock and disbelief. It could easily come to mind, for example, once someone tells you that there are bicycles made out of bamboo in Uganda.

But a group of youth in Uganda is actually minting money by making bamboo bicycle frames which they mostly export to European countries - and on order.

While many people cannot believe that bamboo is strong enough to carry someone's weight, Noordudin Kasoma and his team believe bamboo is the perfect material for making bicycle frames.

Kasoma would know. He rides bicycles as a hobby and used to be a competition rider with Tropical Heat Riding Club in Katwe, a Kampala city suburb.

"We decided to use bamboo because it has the ideal properties suitable for bicycle construction, As a material, bamboo has excellent vibration dampening effects and effectively absorbs all bumps on the road when one is riding," Kasoma explains.

His bamboo bicycles were a hit at the recent Bamboo Exhibition organised by the Uganda Bamboo Association at the National Forestry Authority headquarters at Bugoloobi between September 4 and 8. Many curious visitors took test rides on the two bicycles made with bamboo frames which he exhibited.

"It's a comfortable ride and I now no longer have any doubts about the strength of the bamboo bike," said an excited William Okello, a resident of Luzira who weighs 83kgs, after doing the test ride.

Kasoma says international research was made in the universities in US, Switzerland and UK which found bamboo a good material for bicycle making. He adds that bamboo is beautiful and makes more attractive bicycles than those made of metal.

Kasoma explains that he called his company BOOGAALI Bikes Uganda Ltd because "boo" is the last part bamboo and "gaali' means bicycle in Luganda and many Ugandan languages. So Boogali actually means many bicycles.

Kasoma, who trained in electrical installation, shows many such sparks of creativity. But he says he was first trained in bamboo craft by an American instructor, Craig Calfee, in 2011 at the Entrepreneurship Institute of Technology in Lubaga, Kampala. His team started making the bamboo frames in 2013 and currently exports the ready frames on order to the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden.

He has five permanent employees at his workshop at Zzana on Entebbe Road in Wakiso District. He also trains students from vocational institutions.

To make the bamboo frame, Kasoma and his workers first have to find stems of the size that would meet a customer's specifications. He said this easy because many people have not yet appreciated the value of bamboo and sometimes even give him the bamboo stems free of charge or cheaply. He only needs to find the labour to cut them down, he explains. The best bamboo, which is straight, is only available in Kisoro in South Western Uganda transport stems means incurring additional transport costs.

After they get the stems, they measure out the pieces and dry them in the sun which strengthens them. Then they apply sand paper to make them smooth and beautiful.

To strengthen the joints when joining the frame, Kasoma says they use a bark cloth (olubugo) from the bark tree (mutuba in Luganda). This too has been tested in foreign laboratories and found to be strong if woven in the right way.

"The bark cloth is not only environmentally friendly but light and easy to handle and turn into any shape, once dipped into a resin and dried," Kasoma explains. Since the bamboo stem is hollow, they add metal parts they import to join the frames.

Kasoma says he can produce only 10 frames in three months as most of the work is done by hand and it takes one worker between 10-20 days to complete one frame.

"Sometimes it becomes very hard for us to satisfy our orders because we do most of the work by hand as we do not have the necessary equipment like our colleagues who make bamboo bikes in the developed countries do. So at times international customers who have big orders or need their bamboo bicycles urgently prefer to give the orders to makers in other countries," he explains.

Kasoma says they sell each frame at US$400 (about Shs 1,400,000) excluding freight which is paid for by the customer.

That price pushes the bamboo bicycles out of competition with the iron bicycles on the local market.

Kasoma says importing some materials from abroad; including the resin for hardening the bark cloth which is used in the joints, is very expensive.

Locally, they have supplied to Christ's Hope, a non- governmental organisation which provides palliative care to AIDS patients with offices in Wakiso district in Uganda, Kisumu in Kenya, and Mwanza in Tanzania. The NGO has bought 30 bicycle frames from them which it uses for fundraising riding.

Though they now concentrate in making only bamboo bicycle frames, Kasoma says they have some complete bicycles with metals parts imported from US, Europe and Asia which they use in riding competitions under their Boogaali Test Riding Club. The aim is to test the efficacy of their bamboo frames.

He says all the bamboo frames they make are customised depending on the specifications they get from the customer and they offer a two year warranty on the frame against any manufacturing defects.

"We are confident about the quality of our product and take the utmost care in selecting the best bamboo and natural fibre we use to make the frames.

"Though our warranty is two years, if well looked after, a bamboo bike can last even between 10 to 15 years," Kasoma says.

Maintenance of bamboo bicycles cannot be done by ordinary mechanics since they require specialised metal parts which are not easily available. Kasoma says bamboo bicycles are very strong and there are examples throughout the world of hundreds of them which have lasted for between 10-15 years after being ridden for thousands of miles.

He, however, says like any other product, the better one looks after their bamboo bike the longer it lasts. He cautions against leaving it outside to the extremes of weather like too much sunshine and rain.

Regarding what he calls the wrong perception that bamboo bikes are heavy, Kasoma says the frames they build are of natural bamboo and the weights vary. He, however, says that generally they are lighter than a steel and aluminum frame but slightly heavier than a carbon and titanium frame.

According to Kasoma, their bamboo frames average about 1.8 kilograms whereas those for the carbon fibre bikes used for racing weigh 1.2kgs. Depending on customisations, a complete bike with a bamboo frame weighs about 12kgs. Those made of ordinary steel and aluminium frame can weigh up to 15 kgs. The ones made of carbon titanium frames are lightest at 8kgs.

Kasoma disputes another perception that bamboo bikes are not strong enough and can crack under someone's weight.

"Hundreds of bamboo bikes have been built in the world and they have travelled thousands of miles - some in difficult terrain. In Uganda we have had riders competing on bikes with our frames and they have had no problem at all," he says.

Kasoma is looking forward to Sept. 18 World Bamboo Day on which his Boogaali is organising a 458-kilometre bamboo awareness bicycle tour from Kampala to Echuya Bamboo Forest Reserve in Kisoro from Sept. 15. It is being billed as a promotion and awareness ride to show the importance of bamboo to Ugandan communities.

Kasoma says they expect over 100 riders to participate in the event and already 10 people with bamboo bicycles have confirmed participation. The participation fees include bamboo bike rental and a 20 percent donation to the Echuya Batwa community in Kisoro, Kasoma says.

Farther ahead, Kasoma says he wants to set up a training centre for bamboo artisans and a state of the art workshop for fabrication of parts of bamboo bicycles. He says his ambition is to reach a state where even other parts of their bicycles are made of bamboo materials.

Bamboo: Plant of many uses

Bamboo is an evergreen perennial flowering plant in the subfamily Bamboosoidea of the grass family Poaceae. Bamboo is classified as a grass and not a tree as many people think.

Giant bamboos are the largest members of the grass family. Bamboo is the fastest growing plant in the world due to a unique rhizome-dependent system. According to research, certain species of bamboo can grow 3ft (about half the height of an adult person) within a day. It means they grow at a stunning rate of almost one inch every 40 minutes.

According to the website of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organisation (INBAR), a multilateral development organisation of 42 states including Uganda for the promotion of bamboo and rattan, bamboo has a higher specific compressive strength than wood, brick, or concrete and a specific tensile strength that rivals steel.

The Dutch-Sino-East Africa Bamboo Development programme, a project implemented by INBAR to support poverty reduction, sustainable development, climate change action and international trade says Uganda has an estimated 40,000 - 50,000 hectares of bamboo. The project covers Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia which have sub-Saharan Africa's largest natural bamboo forests and accounting for 3-4% of the world's total known bamboo coverage.

Alternative uses of bamboo

Andrew Ndawula Kalema, a farmer and bamboo enthusiast, who is the national coordinator for INBAR in Uganda and he says bamboo has gained increasing importance worldwide as a substite for timber in a wide range of innovative products. Bamboo shoots can be eaten as food, poles for agriculture and structures, panels and composite materials for houses and buildings, versatile household products (furniture, kitchen utensils), vehicles for transportation (such as bicycles, boats, skateboards, and even ultra-light airplanes), pulp and paper, fibre for textiles, medicinal and bio-¬chemical products (including bio-plastics and bio-fuels), charcoal for cooking and heating, and so much more. Kalema has a carboniser drum which he said is used to make bamboo charcoal from bamboo stems. He describes how bamboo is being used in making lotions, shampoo and vaseline.

Carol Tusiime and Gertrude Newumbe of the House of Bamboo Cosmetics make cosmetics from bamboo products under the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI); a government incubator which supports research in industrial projects.

Other companies have added value to the Bagisu traditional delicacy of "malewa" made from bamboo dried shoots. Noordudin Kasoma, the proprietor of BOOGAALI Bikes Uganda Ltd which makes bamboo bicycle frames and make other artifacts like lamp stands, chandeliers, and key holders.

