18 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Robberies in Darfur Leave One Dead, 17 Wounded

Kutum / Tur — A herder was killed and four others were injured in a cattle raid in North Darfur's Kutum on Saturday. In an attack on the Tur Eastern Camp in Central Darfur on Sunday night, 13 displaced were wounded.

A group of gunmen riding motorcycles attacked five cattle herders in Kutum on Saturday afternoon.

"They shot one of the herders dead. The other four were injured," a relative of the victims told Radio Dabanga. "The gunmen then took their 110 cows with them in the direction of western Fata Borno," he said.

Tur Eastern Camp

A camp sheikh told Radio Dabanga that a group of gunmen riding on camels and horses stormed the Tur Eastern Camp for the displaced at about 1 am on Sunday.

"The janjaweed shot in the air, and beat and stabbed any one in front of them. 13 people were injured. They then plundered eight homes," he reported.

The wounded were taken to Nierteti Hospital. The incident was reported to the military garrison of Tur.

