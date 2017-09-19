Sudan: New Cholera Cases in Central Darfur and Sennar, Hepatitis in Blue Nile

Zalingei / El Souki / Ed Damazin — Seven new cholera cases were recorded in the camps for the displaced near Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, over the weekend. The isolation centre in Nierteti received four new patients. Cholera is spreading again in eastern Sudan's Sennar. Hundreds of people have reportedly been infected with Hepatitis B in Blue Nile state's Geissan.

El Shafee Abdallah, Coordinator of the Central Darfur camps for the displaced told Radio Dabanga that two new cases of cholera were recorded in Khamsa Dagayeg camp on Friday, and five in Hamidiya camp on Friday and Saturday.

The number of cholera patients being treated at the isolation centre of the Zalingei Royal Hospital reached 13 on Sunday.

A medical source reported to this station from Nierteti on Sunday that the isolation unit of the Nierteti Hospital recorded four new cases of cholera over the weekend. "Three patients come from Nierteti, while the fourth came from the camp for the displaced north of the town".

There are currently ten people being treated for cholera at the isolation ward of Nierteti Hospital, he said.

Sennar

The hospital of El Souki received eight new cholera patients over the weekend.

A pregnant woman in her seventh month died of the infectious disease on Sunday, a medical doctor reported to this station.

He said more cases are expected to reach the hospital, "because of the easy transmission of infection and the deterioration of the environment ".

Hepatitis

At least 400 people have been infected with hepatitis B in Village 10 in Geissan locality in the south-east of Blue Nile state.

A doctor in El Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, called on the residents of Geissan to exercise caution to prevent infection with hepatitis B.