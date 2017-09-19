Sudan: Army Intelligence Officer Shot Dead in North Darfur

Kabkabiya — Militiamen killed the commander of the Army Intelligence unit of the Kabkabiya military garrison in North Darfur on Saturday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Kabkabiya, an eyewitness reported that two militiamen attempted to plunder the shop of Abdelaziz Mohamed in the El Sabeel district.

"The shop keeper reacted by pointing his gun at them. In the ensuing firefight, one of the attackers was hit," he said.

"When Lt. Omar Abuduraa, Commander of the Kabkabiya Army Intelligence, wanted to interfere, the other man shot him dead on the spot."

The militiamen were held immediately. The injured man was treated at Kabkabiya Hospital, after which he and his fellow attacker were taken to the town's garrison.