Tanzania: Site Visit for Stiegler Gorge Project Extended for Two Weeks

Dar es Salaam — The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has extended time for tenderers to visit area intended for construction of Rufiji hydropower project at Stiegler's Gorge.

The visit date has been shifted from September 14 to October 3, this year, a statement released by the government says.

According to the ministry, the project will be constructed along the Rufiji River.

The government intends to construct Rufiji Hydropower Project at an installed capacity of at-least 2,100MW with a minimum guaranteed annual firm energy output of 5,920 GWh.

Upon completion, it is expected that the project will substantially add power to the national grid to help reduce power shortage in the country.

The Ministry's permanent secretary said in a statement that the visits was scheduled for September 14 and 15 at the project site but has been extended to October 3, this year.

"Interested bidders can visit site at their own time and cost from September 14 up to October 3, this year," he said in the statement.

The project site is located in the Coast and Morogoro regions while site elevation is about 180m.a.s.l located in Selous Game reserve.