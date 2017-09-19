Tanzania: Magufuli to Inaugurate Sh45 Billion Water Project

Musoma — President John Magufuli is expected to inaugurate a Sh45 billion water project in Musoma later this year.

This was revealed by the deputy minister for Water and Irrigation, Mr Isaack Kamwele, after he inspected the project. According to him, construction of the project has already been completed.

The project will produce about 36 million cubic litres of water to benefit more than 140,000 residents of Musoma municipal.

Mr Kamwelwe said the amount will surpass actual demand of 24 million cubic meters.

He said the surplus has enabled them to include 21 villages from Musoma District council and Butiama District as beneficiaries.

"Needs of the villages stands at 5 million cubic liters so this means we have more water which can be put into other uses such as in industries. I ask Tanzanians and non-Tanzanians to come and invest in Musoma as we have a lot of water," he explained.

He said that the completion of the project shows the government's desire to ensure better water services to majority of Tanzanians. He said according to the ruling party manifesto, they promised to reduce water challenges facing people from rural and urban areas.