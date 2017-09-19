Tanzania: Regional Rights Groups Call for Donation to Facilitate Mr Lissu's Treatment

Dar es Salaam — Regional rights groups have on Monday, September 18, called upon well-wishers, donors, development partners and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to financially support Singida East Member of Parliament Mr Tundu Lissu's medical costs.

Also, a statement jointly released by the East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders (DefendDefenders), the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders of Kenya (NCHRDK) and the Protection International signed by NCHRDK programme officer, advocacy Yvonne Wamari, seeks intervention of the government.

"The government should conduct swift, thorough and transparent investigation the shooting, other attacks and threats against lawyers and Human Rights Defenders (HRD's)," reads part of a statement whose copy was availed to The Citizen.

They condemn attacks and intimidation on the legal fraternity and human rights defenders, calling upon the government to protect rule of law and promote enabling environment for HRD's to safely execution of duties.

According to a statement, lawyers and HRD's have been facing threats, harassments and physical attacks, listing a number of incidents recorded in recent days.

"February, this year, the Bar Association of Tanzania faced deregistration threats by the former Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Harisson Mwakyembe, announcing that a new board to regulate the legal profession would be formed," reads a statement.

Other listed incidents are; invasion of Prime Attorneys offices by gunmen and storming of IMMMA Advocates offices where security officers were abducted and were found unconscious.

"Intimidation to HRD's isn't unique to Tanzania but are dominant in the East and Horn of Africa region. We are concerned that governments are increasingly intolerant to voices of opposition, and have attacked or threatened to attack HRD's and CSOs advancing human rights," reads another part of a statement.

Mr Lissu is admitted at Nairobi hospital for treatment. Chadema supporters have launched an online fundraising campaign targeting to raise $50,000 enough to take him to the US for specialized treatment. A total of $17,812, (Sh39.9 million) has been contributed in five days.