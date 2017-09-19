Sudan: Chairman of National Legislature Calls for Deep Consideration of Issues Relating to Development

Khartoum — Chairman of the National Legislature, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, has called for deep consideration to the issues relating to development.

Addressing Monday at the Friendship Hall the 11th meeting of the Executive Council and the Ninth Conference of Parliaments Speakers of the IGAD member states, Prof. Omer pointed out that there shall be genuine understanding of the development issue so as to avoid coming out with disastrous results.

He stressed the importance of dealing with genuine concepts of development so as to come out with wise policies that are conducive with the required development.

The Speaker of South Sudan State's Parliament has stressed the importance of avoiding barriers and ethnicities toward preventing disputes and disasters and paving the way for production.

He called for opening the borders for trade and contacts between the peoples for enhancing the economic situations.