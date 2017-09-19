Tanzania: Govt Enter Pact With Chinese Firm to Build Hospital Equipment Factory

Dar es Salaam — The Government has signed a contract with Neusoft Medical Systems Company Ltd from China for the construction of the medical equipment manufacturing factory.

The anticipated factory will be capable to design and manufacture a wide range of medical products that diagnose, monitor and treat diseases and conditions that affect humans.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya on Monday, September 18, signed the contract with the Chinese company on behalf of the government.

"We have agreed with them that they will build a medical equipment manufacturing facility here that will be capable to manufacture medical equipment such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-ray machines, to mention but a few medical equipment," he said.

Dr Ulisubisya further said the factory would be the largest in Africa which, in addition to manufacturing medical equipment, it will also offer training to local medical specialists on how to use the equipment.

Dr Ulisubisya expressed his optimism that the move will benefit the country in terms of the new technology that the Chinese company will bring in.

"The medical equipment will be manufactured here and we will be able to buy the equipment directly from them at lower price," he said.

"It will help in improving healthcare settings in our hospitals hence people will be able to access the latest technology."

He thanked and assured the Chinese company of government's support to facilitate the construction of the factory.