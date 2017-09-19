18 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Enter Pact With Chinese Firm to Build Hospital Equipment Factory

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The Government has signed a contract with Neusoft Medical Systems Company Ltd from China for the construction of the medical equipment manufacturing factory.

The anticipated factory will be capable to design and manufacture a wide range of medical products that diagnose, monitor and treat diseases and conditions that affect humans.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya on Monday, September 18, signed the contract with the Chinese company on behalf of the government.

"We have agreed with them that they will build a medical equipment manufacturing facility here that will be capable to manufacture medical equipment such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-ray machines, to mention but a few medical equipment," he said.

Dr Ulisubisya further said the factory would be the largest in Africa which, in addition to manufacturing medical equipment, it will also offer training to local medical specialists on how to use the equipment.

Dr Ulisubisya expressed his optimism that the move will benefit the country in terms of the new technology that the Chinese company will bring in.

"The medical equipment will be manufactured here and we will be able to buy the equipment directly from them at lower price," he said.

"It will help in improving healthcare settings in our hospitals hence people will be able to access the latest technology."

He thanked and assured the Chinese company of government's support to facilitate the construction of the factory.

Tanzania

Well-Wishers Raise U.S.$47,000 for MP's Hospital Bill

A total of $47,547 (Sh106 million) has been raised for the treatment of Singida East MP and Tanganyika Law Society (TLS)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.