Sudan: Prof. Mohamed Nour Taha New Chancellor of Kordufan's University

Al-Obied — The Board of Deans of the University of Kordufan held an extraordinary meeting for the purpose of handing over process between Prof. Ahmed Abdullah Ajab Al- Duor, the former director of the University and Prof. Mohamed El-Nour Taha, the new director of Kordufan University.

Prof. Ajab has reviewed the role of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the use of regulations and the law of various amendments to the administrations of universities, pointing to the appointment of a university director from the university's cadre to ensure academic stability and further development in various areas.

He noted to the ministry's efforts to raise pension age of lecturers of higher education to 65 years, presenting the accomplishments in the previous period, the priority of improvement of university environment, the indicators of the university lecturers sufficiency, the completion of the teaching bureau structure and the specialized administration, besides the health service provided by the diagnostic center of the university to the state's community.

He referred to the completed infrastructure in the university's faculties and centers, presenting in the same time the latest outstanding recommendations of the university's council.

In a statement to SUNA following the meeting, Prof. Mohamed al-Nour taha has extended thanks to the Kordufan university's staff and the former director , affirming to continue to develop the university, lauding the university openness towards the community of the state, calling on the staff to continue efforts in the same direction, underlining the stability of the university's policy.