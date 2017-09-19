18 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Affirms State Support to Foreign Ministry Programs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has stressed the State support to Foreign Ministry's programs and huge role in boosting Sudan external relations and peace according to programs of the National Accord Government.

This came when the First Vice-President received at the Council of Ministers the Minsiter of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Atal-Mannan Bakheet who said in a press statement that he briefed the National Prime Minister on performance of the Ministry and its plans for the coming stage.

He revealed that Sudan will host at the end of the current September and beginning of October regional and international conferences set to foster Sudan's external relations.

The Minister of State indicated that Sudan is adopting rational foreign policy that would contribute to boosting security and stability in the country and in the countries of the region as well.

Sudan

Ninth Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments of the IGAD Member States Concluded in Khartoum

Meetings of the 12th session of the Executive Council and Ninth Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments of the IGAD… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.