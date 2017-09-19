Sudan: Bakri Affirms State Support to Foreign Ministry Programs

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has stressed the State support to Foreign Ministry's programs and huge role in boosting Sudan external relations and peace according to programs of the National Accord Government.

This came when the First Vice-President received at the Council of Ministers the Minsiter of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Atal-Mannan Bakheet who said in a press statement that he briefed the National Prime Minister on performance of the Ministry and its plans for the coming stage.

He revealed that Sudan will host at the end of the current September and beginning of October regional and international conferences set to foster Sudan's external relations.

The Minister of State indicated that Sudan is adopting rational foreign policy that would contribute to boosting security and stability in the country and in the countries of the region as well.