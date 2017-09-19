Eritrea: Meeting On Strengthening Teaching and Learning Process

Keren — At a meeting held in Asmat sub-zone called was made on the part of parents, students and teachers as well as the schools administration to make adequate preparation for the timely start of the 2017-18 academic year.

At the meeting held in Asneda in which parents, heads of schools and administrators took part the head of Education branch in the sub-zone, Mr. Mohammed-Saleh Mohammed indicated that let start will negatively affect the teaching and learning process.

Indicating that 82% of the registered students during the 2016-17 academic year have passed to the next level, Mr. Mohamed-Saleh called for timely presence of teachers and students.

Highlighting the significance of concerted effort in developing education, administrator of the Asmat sub zone, Mr. Abubakar Mohamed-Jimi'e on his part reaffirmed readiness of the sub zone to cooperate in all efforts to promote the education process and called for strengthening efforts to make sure all children are enrolled in schools and female students' dropouts are averted.

In Asmat sub zone, there are 18 schools extending from primary to secondary schools as well as 26 adult education centers.