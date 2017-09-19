Sudan: Saudi Embassy Celebrates Kingdom National Day

Meetings of the 12th session of the Executive Council and Ninth Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments of the IGAD… Read more »

The celebration will be attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Ali Bin Hassan Jafar.

Khartoum — The Saudi embassy in Khartoum will celebrate the 87th National Day on next Sunday, in Corinthia Hotel, in Khartoum.

