18 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Sanosi Informed On Overall Situations At Ministry of Interior

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanosi was briefed on overall situations in Ministry of Interior.

This came when the Assistant of the President received in the Republican Palace, Monday, Minister of Interior, Gen. (police) Dr Hamid Mannan who said in press statements that he acquainted the Assistant of the President on role and task being carried out by the Ministry and its general policies regarding the criminal and security situation in the country.

He added the meeting reviewed the Ministry efforts in relation to the civil registrar ,and the national card, a two strategic projects being implemented by the Ministry of Interior as well as endeavors made on floods and rains curbing during the autumn season, and traffic safety.

Ge, Mannan further added the meeting also reviewed the Ministry efforts to combat drugs and electronic crimes.

