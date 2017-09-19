18 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: GFF to Conduct Summer Camp for High School Students

A five-day summer camp will be staged by the technical unit of the GFF in partnership with Secondary Schools Football Association to harness the skills of high schools' students.

The camp will kick off tomorrow Tuesday, September 17, 2017 hosting forty players, 20 boys and girls respectively.

The campers will be trained on issues sensitive to the growth of a footballer notably technical training, performance analysis, nutrition, psychological behavior and comportment.

They will work with high level coaches among them the national team coach Sang Ndong, the national and some regional coaches.

The campers are drawn from senior secondary schools in the Greater Banjul Area, (Banjul, Kanifing Municipal Council and West Coast Region).

According to Matarr Mboge the under U-17 coach, this is a pilot face and if everything goes well, the next camp will include talents across all schools and regions.

The camp which shall be residential, will wind up on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

