18 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sanneh Is Horsens' Leading Scorer

By Sulayman Bah

Bubacarr Sanneh is Danish top tier AC Horsens' leading scorer. The 22-year-old defender is on three goals in nine league starts.

A Gambia international, Sanneh was over the weekend uncharacteristically asked to overlap in attack by coach Bo Henriksen, a move of which earned the centre-back his club's first goal, inspiring a comeback final 2-2 draw later against sixth-placed SønderjyskE.

Elsewhere, Ali Sowe started his Europa League group stage campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv.

Sowe featured for the entirety of the fixture as a lone striker in a 4-5-1 formation for Albanian giants SK Skenderbeu.

Over to North Africa, Gambia's Raymond Mendy was in action for Tunisian side Sfaxien but losing 1-0 to Muhamed Badamaosi's FUS Rabat of Morocco.

