18 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Guinea Bissau: Scorpions Spank Visiting Bissau in Friendly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Gambia's female senior Scorpions on Saturday silenced counterparts Guinea Bissau at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

The Scorpions muted the Bissau outfit courtesy of two unanswered goals in a match that showed fine display of football.

Donning blue strips, hosts Gambia registered the opening goal with just sixth minute on the clock via maverick Adama Tamba who tapped the rebound after the Guinean goalkeeper blocked the initial shot from a resultant free-kick.

Isatou Jallow doubled the score in the 33rd minute with a glancing header. Mbassey Darboe and Tamba would have seen the result go beyond two had not for their squandering of chances.

It wasn't a one-way traffic either with the Guineans keeping most of the ball in the first-half prior to Gambia gaining control of the match later.

The Djutus of Guinea made numerous attempts to half the deficit but got stifled on each occasion by a resolute Scorpions' backline.

Net-minder Amie Gaye also sprung to action in what was also a busy night for the home side.

Gaffer Mariama-Bom-Sowe voiced satisfaction, extolling her girls' free-flowing football, saying her team's gaffes have been smoked out, promising improvements prior to the next schedule.

Sowe's opposing number in the dug-out Lassana Kassama, brooded over the referee's decisions, in post-match comments.

The Scorpions are preparing to play in AFCON qualifiers next year.

The friendly tie between the Gambia female U-17s and the Guinean side scheduled for today has been cancelled.

Gambia

Sanneh Is Horsens' Leading Scorer

Bubacarr Sanneh is Danish top tier AC Horsens' leading scorer. The 22-year-old defender is on three goals in nine league… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.