Gambia/Guinea Bissau: Scorpions Spank Visiting Bissau in Friendly

Gambia's female senior Scorpions on Saturday silenced counterparts Guinea Bissau at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

The Scorpions muted the Bissau outfit courtesy of two unanswered goals in a match that showed fine display of football.

Donning blue strips, hosts Gambia registered the opening goal with just sixth minute on the clock via maverick Adama Tamba who tapped the rebound after the Guinean goalkeeper blocked the initial shot from a resultant free-kick.

Isatou Jallow doubled the score in the 33rd minute with a glancing header. Mbassey Darboe and Tamba would have seen the result go beyond two had not for their squandering of chances.

It wasn't a one-way traffic either with the Guineans keeping most of the ball in the first-half prior to Gambia gaining control of the match later.

The Djutus of Guinea made numerous attempts to half the deficit but got stifled on each occasion by a resolute Scorpions' backline.

Net-minder Amie Gaye also sprung to action in what was also a busy night for the home side.

Gaffer Mariama-Bom-Sowe voiced satisfaction, extolling her girls' free-flowing football, saying her team's gaffes have been smoked out, promising improvements prior to the next schedule.

Sowe's opposing number in the dug-out Lassana Kassama, brooded over the referee's decisions, in post-match comments.

The Scorpions are preparing to play in AFCON qualifiers next year.

The friendly tie between the Gambia female U-17s and the Guinean side scheduled for today has been cancelled.