18 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: State Minister Says Political Will Would Lead Change in Horn of Africa

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador , Atal-Mannan Bakheet said the political will would make change in Horn of Africa.

Addressing 11th session of the Executive Council and the 9th Conference of Speakers of Inter-Governmental Authority on development (IGAD) Parliaments in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum Monday, Bakheet said there leaders and MPs who havde political will to change the current situation, referring to importance of concerted efforts to achieve development in the region.

He added by placing attention to technologies and political efforts that encourage agricultural investment a Horn of Africa could be changed.

He indicated to importance of existence of political will and active civil society organizations in the region.

The State Minister said famine occurred in Africa united the whole world except our countries , referring to necessity of finding a means for facilitating the people movements in IGAD region.

He mentioned that Horn of Africa is a vital region and that it presented lessons to the World in 1970s famine , a famine that, he explained, led to emergence of a number of large civic organizations which played important role in providing assistance to the needy in Horn of Africa.

