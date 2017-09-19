19 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lack of Reliable Water Transport Puts Schoolgirls At Risk

By Geofrey Kimani

Ukerewe — At least 180 schoolgirls studying at Bwiro Secondary School on Bwiro Island in Ukerewe District, Mwanza Region, risk their lives whenever they cross Lake Victoria using canoes operated by fishermen.

This is dangerous especially during windy weather. Besides risking their lives, lack of reliable transport to and from school makes them miss at least 76 lessons per month.

On the other hand, school pregnancy and lack of sanitary towels contributes to poor school attendance and academic performance.

Because of this, only one girl manages to qualify for the advanced certificate of secondary education annually.

This was said last week by school head Kayola Kayola.

He noted that most of the students arrived at the school very late and found their colleagues had already started classes and such late coming made them miss at least 10 lessons per week. He also noted that they missed 36 lessons in four days of every month during their periods.

Commenting on school pregnancy cases, Mr Kayola said most of the schoolgirls got easily cheated by men and engaged in premarital sex, while returning home.

He thus appealed to the government to help construct dormitories at the school to help improve girl education.

For his part, the chairman of Ukerewe District Council, Mr George Nyamaha, said plans were underway to construct dormitories at schools in marginalised areas. He said some of the problems would be solved after the construction of dormitories.

