Tanzania: Germany Pledges Support for TZ

Dar es Salaam — Germany has, in the past three years, granted a total Sh520.86 billion to Tanzania, it was disclosed yesterday.

The Tanzanian government used the money to finance projects in various sectors, which include tourism and environment, health, water, energy and good governance in public finance.

Part of it was also directed to support refugees in Kigoma Region.

This was said yesterday by the deputy Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Finance and Planning, Ms Amina Shaaban, during the signing of bilateral development consultation between the two countries.

Ms Shaaban represented Tanzania in the signing while Germany was represented by Mr Georg Rademacher, the head of East Africa zone of the federal ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In the agreement, Germany has expressed intention to extend its support on the said sectors with effect from 2018 to 2021. According to press release from the ministry, the meeting was part of preparations of bilateral negotiations planned for 2018 when Germany is expected to declare the amount that would be issued to support the aforementioned projects.

"We thank the federal government for being among our key development partners for a long time. We appreciate their support," she said and assured that Tanzania would further cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.

For his part, Mr Rademacher commended Tanzania for maintaining peace and preserving its natural resources. He also hailed the efforts made in the fight against corruption and embezzlement of public funds, adding that his country would keep its support in order to help improve social services.