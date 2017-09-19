Sudan: West Darfur Complete Preparations for the Visit of the President

Genaina — Preparations have been completed for the coming visit, Tuesday, of the president of the Republic, Omar Al Bashir to the region, the governor of the State said.

Fadul Al Mula Al Hajja, said during the visti the president is set to inaugurate a number of development projects inside and outside the area of Genaina, capital of West Darfur state

He said the visit comes at a time the state is witnessing huge stability and security and social cohesion. The establishment include electricity, education and water services projects as well as the inauguration of three bridges inside the twon.