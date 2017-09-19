East Africa: IGAD Parliamentarians Call for Revoking Economic Sanctions Against the Sudan

Khartoum — The ninth meeting of the Speakers in IGAD states concluded session in Khartoum on Monday, with a call for revoking sanctions imposed on the Sudan.

The final communique has called for revolting the unjust economic sanctions imposed against the Sudan so that the country would take its natural position at the regional and international arenas.

The conference has meanwhile called for boosting the roles of the government in achieving peace and raising awareness on issues related to environmental questions

The conference also stressed the need to put in place legislations that encourage agricultural investment, urging government to exert more efforts for the stability at home and to refrain from intervention in the domestic affairs of others.

The parliamentarians have set March next year for their meeting in Djibouti.