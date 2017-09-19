18 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: IGAD Parliamentarians Call for Revoking Economic Sanctions Against the Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The ninth meeting of the Speakers in IGAD states concluded session in Khartoum on Monday, with a call for revoking sanctions imposed on the Sudan.

The final communique has called for revolting the unjust economic sanctions imposed against the Sudan so that the country would take its natural position at the regional and international arenas.

The conference has meanwhile called for boosting the roles of the government in achieving peace and raising awareness on issues related to environmental questions

The conference also stressed the need to put in place legislations that encourage agricultural investment, urging government to exert more efforts for the stability at home and to refrain from intervention in the domestic affairs of others.

The parliamentarians have set March next year for their meeting in Djibouti.

Sudan

Ninth Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments of the IGAD Member States Concluded in Khartoum

Meetings of the 12th session of the Executive Council and Ninth Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments of the IGAD… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.