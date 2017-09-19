18 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt Signs the Declaration On the UN Management Reform

New York — Sudan on Monday signed the declaration on the UN Management Reform which was called for and sponsored by the United States of America The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, who is taking part in the meeting of the UN General Assembly, heading signed for the Sudan

The meeting was co-chaired by the UN Secretary General and the US president, Trump.

The official spokesman for the ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Gareeb Allah al Khidir, said the Sudan signed the document in line with its convictions and belief on the need to effect a radical reform within the UN system's various agencies and organizations.

