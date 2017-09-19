East Africa: Ninth Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments of the IGAD Member States Concluded in Khartoum

Khartoum — Meetings of the 12th session of the Executive Council and Ninth Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments of the IGAD Member States were Monday concluded at the Friendship Hall.

The conference recommended lifting of the American sanctions being imposed on Sudan to enable it restore its normal position at the regional and international levels.

The conference has called for enhancing the role of governments for realizing peace and increasing the awareness about the environment issues.

The conference has stressed the importance of formulating legislations in the field of agricultural investment.

The conference has called for exerting more efforts for boosting stability and refrain from intervention in the internal affairs of countries.

It is to be recalled that Djibouti was selected to host the coming Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments of the IGAD Member States.