19 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mbeya Opt for DSE Listing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Merali Chawe in Mbeya

MBEYA City Council has formed a company entrusting its football team, Mbeya City to a company. The move enables Mbeya City Council to own 50 per cent of shares while the remaining 50 per cent will be owned by the shareholders.

Mbeya City team's General Secretary, Emmanuel Kimbe, unveiled yesterday in a meeting to discuss the team's development strategies and challenges, where it was reached a decision to entrust it to the public who will own the club by buying shares.

He said currently the club faces financial constraints in daily operations due to the decline in sources of revenues in Mbeya City Council. He said they were obliged to find new approaches which will enable stakeholders to invest in the club.

Kimbe said since the government cannot list in the stock market, the City Council has decided to create a company known as Mbeya City Football Club Limited Company eligible to market the team's shares to the public.

"We are in the final stages of listing the club into the stock market and soon our shares will be in the market, with the aim to sell over 50 per cent of shares to the public," he said. Mbeya City become the second Premier League club to sell its shares to the public after Simba, though in a slight different approach.

However, Kimbe said they are yet to decide the kind of investment, but the plan is to sell over 50 per cent of shares.

Tanzania

State Injects U.S.$38 Million into Rural Communication

About three million Tanzanians in rural areas have accessed communication services under the Universal Communication… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.