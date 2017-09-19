18 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Swaziland: Harambee Starlets Beat Swaziland

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Harambee Starlets on Monday beat Swaziland 1-0 in their final preliminary match on the ongoing Cosafa Women's Championship match at the 10,000-seater Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Mercy Achieng's sublime 89th minute goal handed Kenya the win moving them to nine points in pool B. Kenya will now take on the hosts in Thursday's semi-final as they bid to reach the final.

The game was seemingly headed for a barren draw, but Achieng' who started upfront in a much changed starting 11, scored a sublime goal to ensure Kenya's 100 percent record.

Swaziland had to play almost 30 minutes of the match with 10 players after their star player Celine Nkambule was shown a straight red for a high boot on Pauline Musungu.

Makolandars custodian Pauline Atieno started between the sticks, while Lilian Adera and Florence Awino also handed their first starts of the tournament.

Deadly forwards Neddy Atieno and Mwanahalima Adam were also rested for the match.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.