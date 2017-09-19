Kenya/Swaziland: Harambee Starlets Beat Swaziland

Harambee Starlets on Monday beat Swaziland 1-0 in their final preliminary match on the ongoing Cosafa Women's Championship match at the 10,000-seater Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Mercy Achieng's sublime 89th minute goal handed Kenya the win moving them to nine points in pool B. Kenya will now take on the hosts in Thursday's semi-final as they bid to reach the final.

The game was seemingly headed for a barren draw, but Achieng' who started upfront in a much changed starting 11, scored a sublime goal to ensure Kenya's 100 percent record.

Swaziland had to play almost 30 minutes of the match with 10 players after their star player Celine Nkambule was shown a straight red for a high boot on Pauline Musungu.

Makolandars custodian Pauline Atieno started between the sticks, while Lilian Adera and Florence Awino also handed their first starts of the tournament.

Deadly forwards Neddy Atieno and Mwanahalima Adam were also rested for the match.