Congo-Kinshasa: CAR Refugee Influx Triggers HIV, Humanitarian Crises

Kinshasa — MORE than 140 000 civilians have fled Central African Republic to the equally-troubled Democratic Republic of Congo, triggering a severe humanitarian and health emergency. The refugees have fled deadly clashes between the pro-Muslim Seleka rebels and pro Christian anti-Balaka to settle in the North Ubangi and Bas-Uélé Provinces in the neighbouring country that is suffering its militancy problems of its own. There is a great deal of concern about the massive displacement of populations and the pressure of the host communities, including access to food, shelter and primary health care. Refugees sleep in churches, public and private schools and other abandoned buildings. People living with HIV-AIDS, who were on anti-retroviral therapy in the CAR, have therefore stopped their treatment. There are also no post-exposure prevention kits available at the health facilities in place at the reception sites. Humanitarian organisations said the management of malnutrition was neither integrated nor functional. In addition, the hostilities by militants in the DRC limit access to the refugees.

"There is therefore an urgent health and nutritional need," said a spokesperson for humanitarian group, Caritas. The organisation has been engaging authorities on the communication strategy to be put in place in the face of this massive influx of refugees.