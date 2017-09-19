19 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: CAR Refugee Influx Triggers HIV, Humanitarian Crises

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — MORE than 140 000 civilians have fled Central African Republic to the equally-troubled Democratic Republic of Congo, triggering a severe humanitarian and health emergency. The refugees have fled deadly clashes between the pro-Muslim Seleka rebels and pro Christian anti-Balaka to settle in the North Ubangi and Bas-Uélé Provinces in the neighbouring country that is suffering its militancy problems of its own. There is a great deal of concern about the massive displacement of populations and the pressure of the host communities, including access to food, shelter and primary health care. Refugees sleep in churches, public and private schools and other abandoned buildings. People living with HIV-AIDS, who were on anti-retroviral therapy in the CAR, have therefore stopped their treatment. There are also no post-exposure prevention kits available at the health facilities in place at the reception sites. Humanitarian organisations said the management of malnutrition was neither integrated nor functional. In addition, the hostilities by militants in the DRC limit access to the refugees.

"There is therefore an urgent health and nutritional need," said a spokesperson for humanitarian group, Caritas. The organisation has been engaging authorities on the communication strategy to be put in place in the face of this massive influx of refugees.

Congo-Kinshasa

Dozens of Burundian Refugees Killed

The United Nations has demanded investigations into the killing of at least 30 Burundian refugees and asylum-seekers by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.