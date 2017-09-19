19 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Italians Dole Out 3bn/ - for Cattle Herdsmen

By Deus Ngowi in Arusha

PASTORALIST communities in Arusha have received a major boost from the Italian Agency for Cooperation and Development which has doled out 1.16 million Euros (more than 3bn/-) in funding change effect studies.

Launching the project at the Mkuru Training Centre in Uwiro village, Uwiro Ward, Meru District here, Italian Ambassador to Tanzania Roberto Mengoni said the Italian Government and other stakeholders were out to promote conditions for better management of the essential, yet scarce resources.

Implementation of the project will be overseen by Oikos, a nongovernmental organisation that promotes the protection of biodiversity and the sustainable use of natural resources as tools to fight against poverty.

"It is through the TERRA Project that the Government of Italy, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and other Italian stakeholders have joined hands and are ready to share their expertise to promote the conditions for better management of scarce yet essential natural resources. Oikos is the implementer of all these aspirations," said Ambassador Mengoni.

Through the approximate 3bn/- budget, TERRA Project would support the pastoralist communities in the Arusha region through integrated actions in key sectors that are land management and pastures conservation; alternative sources of energy; climate resilience farming; alternative income generation activities in the leather sector and awareness raising.

The project is set to see huge positive ramifications as it would allow more than 6,000 families of pastoralists and agro-pastoralists increase their food security, improve the management of their graze lands and forest resources as well as adopt best practices to improve their climate resilience.

