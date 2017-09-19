Tanzania: TBL Emerges Top Trading At DSE

TANZANIA Breweries Limited (TBL) emerged the top trading equity at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) last week at 95 per cent of the market share.

During the period under review, the counter transacted 352,078 shares at a price of 13,300/- per share. According to Zan Securities Limited weekly wrap-ups, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) equity market decreased by 36 per cent after closing at a turnover of 5.46bn/- compared to 8.52bn/-posted of the preceding period.

The top losers for the week was Vodacom that depreciated in value by 14.44 percent, closing at 770/- per share. The counter moved 704,920 shares during the week. Total market capitalisation decreased 2.36 per cent to 20.17tri/- from 20.66tri/- while domestic market capitalisation closed the week at 9.64tr/- after registering a decline of 3.59 percent.

Zan Securities analysts said the market turnover is to be moderate with improved price change in the coming weeks. It is good time for investors to turn the market volatility to their advantage.

The Tanzania Securities Limited said in its weekly market commentary that the DSE All Share index and Tanzania share index edged south by 2.40 per cent to 2,098.39 points 3.40 per cent at 3,704.45 points respectively mainly due to loses on DSE, CRDB and VODA counters.

Banking, Finance segment Index weakened by 3.40 per cent to 2,520.65 points while the Industrial and Allied Index remained flat as last week at 5,052.35 points. And commercial services index closed at, 4,633.12 points which is 13.06 per cent.

The sector contributed 14 per cent of the total turnover. CRDB counter continued to lead on the Banking, Finance and Investment Segment with the counter moving 1,086,892 shares at a price range of between 200/- and 175/- per share.

The counter recorded 188.75 million in turn over. DSE depreciated in value by 8 per cent closing the week at 1,380/- per share. The counter transacted 25,245 shares at price of 1500/- and 1440/-. MCB had 10 shares at price of 500/- while the CDB counter transacted 3 shares at price of 395/.

There were no activities shown on NMB, MPB, YETU, MKCB and PAL counters during the week. SWISSPORT moved 2,083 shares at a price of 3820/- per share and TWIGA traded 803/- shares at a price of 1, 780/- per share.

There were no activities shown on the TOL, TPP, TCC, SIMBA and SWALA counters during the week.