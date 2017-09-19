19 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Makamba Rallies Behind Protection of River Mara

By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

SUSTAINABLE conservation of Mara River that forms an integral part of Masai-Serengeti ecosystem is of critical importance for the Tanzania and Kenya's tourism sector development.

Minister of State in the Vice- President's Office, Environment and Union, January Makamba (pictured), speaking at the sixth celebrations of Mara River Day here over the weekend, said that the river helps conserving Masai Mara Games Reserves and Serengeti National Park, which are the major tourist attractions.

Tanzania and Kenya host the Mara River Day celebration on September 15, on rotational basis. The Minister said Tanzania will continue fulfilling her obligations in the protection and conservation of the River for present and future generations.

"Protection of Mara River is inevitable...as the government, we will continue fulfilling our responsibilities," said the Minister who officiated at the event that attracted many stakeholders from the two East African countries that share the River.

Mr Makamba thanked Kenya for what he described as a good job in protecting and conserving the River, which starts on Mau forests on the Kenyan side, passes through Masai Mara Game Reserves and Serengeti National Park and discharges water into Lake Victoria on the Tanzanian side.

Besides tourism and conservation sectors, the river basin supports livelihoods of thousands of local communities on both sides.

"We are happy for the good job by organisations that protect and conserve Mara river," Mr Makamba said, observing that Tanzania and Kenya are blessed with great resources that should be protected at any cost for present and future generations.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the exhibitions that were held at Tarime Teachers Training College as part of the Day celebrations.

